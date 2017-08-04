Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Jeremy Jordan to Join Darren Criss at Elsie Fest, The Public Theater Cancels Perfs of Oscar Isaac-Led Hamlet & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 4, 2017
Jeremy Jordan
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Jeremy Jordan to Join Darren Criss & More at Elsie Fest
Silk-voiced Broadway veteran Jeremy Jordan has joined the lineup for the 2017 edition of Elsie Fest, the outdoor music festival co-created by Darren Criss. Glee alum Criss is also slated to sing out at the fest, along with the previously announced Lea Michele, Alan Cumming, Ingrid Michaelson and Norm Lewis. The one-day event celebrating stars and songs from the stage and screen will take place on October 8 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City. Additional performers and guests will be announced!

The Public Theater Cancels Performances of Oscar Isaac-Led Hamlet
In case tickets weren't hard enough to come by for Sam Gold's off-Broadway mounting of Hamlet, led by Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac, now they'll be even more tough to obtain. The Public Theater has canceled four Saturday matinee performances of the production. The 1:00pm perfs on August 5, 12, 26 and September 2 have been scrapped due to the physical toll the four-hour show is taking on the cast. "As an artist driven organization the welfare of our actors is always a top priority," a representative for the Public told Broadway.com. Hamlet is set to run through September 3.

Robert LuPone to Star in Dan McCormick's The Violin at 59E59 Theaters
Tony nominee Robert LuPone (A Chorus Line's original Zach) and Broadway veteran Peter Bradbury will lead the cast of the new play The Violin, by Dan McCormick, playing off-Broadway's 59E59 Theaters from September 7-October 14. The Violin follows Bobby (Bradbury) and Terry, two hapless brothers, along with Gio (LuPone), an elderly tailor, who find a priceless violin in the back of a taxicab. Joseph Discher directs the new work that will feature scenic design by Harry Feiner, costume design by Michael McDonald and lighting design by Michael Adelson. Casting for the role of Terry will be announced at a later date.

Hamlet

Oscar Isaac stars in the Public Theater's production of Shakespeare's classic.
