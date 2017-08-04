Broadway BUZZ

See Nancy Opel & Off-Broadway's Curvy Widow Cast Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Opening
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 4, 2017
Nancy Opel in off-Broadway's 'Curvy Widow'
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

She's fifty-something and fabulous! Bobby Goldman's Curvy Widow opened at the Westside Theatre on August 3. Leading lady Nancy Opel, along with Andrea Bianchi, Aisha de Haas, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ken Land, Alan Muraoka, Chris Shyer and director Peter Flynn snapped some sweet pics. Broadway.com was in on the action for the off-Broadway opening. Take a look!



The cast of Curvy Widow takes their curtain call.



Opel and Curvy Widow scribe Bobby Goldman get together.



Opel and her daughter Jillian get glam on the red carpet.



Congrats to the company of Curvy Widow! Catch it at the Westside Theatre.

Curvy Widow

A witty new musical that follows the exploits of a feisty widow.
