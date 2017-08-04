London's Annie Adds Male Miss Hannigan! Strictly Come Dancing Judge Craig Revel Horwood to Join Cast

Craig Revel Horwood will take on the role of the evil Miss Hannigan for a limited run in the West End production of Annie at the Piccadilly Theatre! Horwood, who played the role in the U.K. tour in 2015, will appear in the London production from September 18-November 26.



Horwood, a judge on the BBC talent-search program Strictly Come Dancing, has a lengthy West End theater résumé, including appearances in Miss Saigon, Cats and Crazy for You. He takes over for Miranda Hart in the production, which was recently extended through February 18, 2018.



The full company of Annie also includes Alex Bourne as Daddy Warbucks, Holly Dale Spencer as Grace, Djalenga Scott as Lily and Jonny Fines as Rooster, with the role of Annie rotated by Madeleine Haynes, Lola Moxom and Ruby Stokes.



The hit revival of Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin's classic musical features choreography by Nick Winston, scenic and costume design by Colin Richmond, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and orchestrations by George Dyer.