The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Roles Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Should Play
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 7, 2017

Brendon Urie took his final bow in Kinky Boots on August 6—but don't panic! The Panic! at the Disco frontman's Broadway debut has inspired our latest dreamcasting spiral. We asked the fans which current Great White Way role Urie should bring his rockstar showmanship and powerhouse pipes to next. Your top 10 picks have got us excited (especially your number one choice). We hope to have you back on the boards soon, Brendon Urie!



10. Chris, Miss Saigon



9. Donny Novitski, Bandstand



8. Billy Flynn, Chicago



7. Dewey, School of Rock



6. Anatole, The Great Comet



5. Dmitry, Anastasia



4. Dr. Pomatter, Waitress



3. Elder Price, The Book of Mormon



2. King George, Hamilton



1. Fiyero, Wicked
 

 

