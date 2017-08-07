Tony Nominee Tom Edden, David Shannon & More Will Get 'Naughty' in London's Matilda

David Shannon will take on the role of the evil Miss Trunchbull and Tony nominee Tom Edden will play the loopy Mr. Wormwood in the long-running West End production of Matilda beginning on September 12. Also joining the cast that day at London's Cambridge Theatre will be Marianne Benedict as Mrs. Wormwood and Gina Beck as Miss Honey.



Exiting the production on September 10 will be current cast members Craige Els as Miss Trunchbull, Michael Begley as Mr. Wormwood, Rebecca Thornhill as Mrs. Wormwood and Miria Parvin as Miss Honey.



The new stars will join a company that includes Lilian Hardy, Emma Moore, Éva-Marie Saffrey and Abbie Vena rotating in the title role, alongside fellow cast members Keisha Amponsa Banson, Richard Astbury, David Birch, Maria Graciano, Karina Hind, Peter Houston, Katie Lee, Vicki Lee Taylor, Kris Manuel, Bryan Mottram, Tom Muggeridge, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Simon Shorten, Biancha Szynal, Callum Train and Robert Tregoning.



David Shannon's stage credits include The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Chris in Miss Saigon and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Other appearances include The Beautiful Game, Romeo and Juliet, Threepenny Opera and Sweeney Todd.



Tom Edden earned a 2012 Tony nomination for his Broadway-debut performance in One Man, Two Guvnors. His other stage work includes roles in Amadeus, Oliver!, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and Doctor Faustus.



Marianne Benedict recently appeared as Grizabella in the U.K. tour of Cats. Her other stage work include Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Wizard of Oz, Dirty Dancing, We Will Rock You and Chicago.



Gina Beck has played Glinda in Wicked, Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, Magnolia Hawks in Show Boat and Cosette in Les Misérables. Her other theater credits include Far From the Madding Crowd and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change.