Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Celia Keenan-Bolger Drop Some Time Travel Knowledge in
A Parallelogram
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 7, 2017
Get a taste of off-Broadway's
A Parallelogram,
starring Celia Keenan-Bolger.
Watch the Video
A Parallelogram
Second Stage Theatre presents the New York premiere of Bruce Norris' new play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
Amy Schumer Will Make Her Broadway Debut in Steve Martin's
Meteor Shower
Broadway's Claybourne Elder & Eric Rosen Welcome First Child
ABC Postpones
Little Mermaid Live!
Television Musical
Adam Kantor & Etai Benson Complete the Company of
The Band's Visit
The Poster Art for Broadway's
Frozen
Is Here!
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
Wicked
The Lion King
The Phantom of the Opera
Aladdin
School of Rock—The Musical
Cats
The Book of Mormon
Chicago
A Bronx Tale
Kinky Boots
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps