Odds & Ends: Watch Jay Armstrong Johnson 'Seize the Day' in Newsies & More

Watch Jay Armstrong Johnson 'Seize the Day' in Newsies

Broadway standout Jay Armstrong Johnson is delivering papes and taking a stand in the Muny production of Newsies, which opened on August 7 at the St. Louis outdoor venue. Johnson plays Jack Kelly, the charismatic newsboy who leads the great Newsboy Strike of 1899. We've secured video footage of the strapping Johnson alongside co-stars Tessa Grady as Katherine Plumber, Daniel Quadrino as Crutchie, Spencer Davis Milford as Davey and Davis Gaines as Joseph Pulitzer. Give a watch below and make your way to the Muny to catch these super talents before the run concludes on August 13.







Anastasia Cast to Perform at Broadway at the W

Cast members from Broadway's moving new musical Anastasia are set to lend their voices to the intimate concert series Broadway at the W on August 13 at 7:30pm. Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Constantine Germanacos, Ian Knauer, Shina Ann Morris, Molly Rushing, Nichole Scimea and Mckayla Twiggs will sing out in the special event set to take place at the W New York—Times Square Hotel. The Broadway at the W series shines a light on the stage's brightest talents accompanied by the cajón and acoustic guitar.



Tony Winner Kelli O'Hara to Join Netflix Series 13 Reasons Why

Kelli O'Hara has landed a new screen gig! Variety reports that the King and I Tony winner will appear in the second season of 13 Reasons Why, the series that follows a teen's quest to uncover the story behind his classmate crush's decision to end her life. O'Hara will play Jackie, a passionate anti-bullying advocate. O'Hara's Broadway Sweet Smell of Success co-star Brian d'Arcy James also appears in the series, which will kick off its new season in 2018.



Basil Twist's Abstract Symphony Fantastique Will Return to Here Arts Center

Mastermind Basil Twist, whose intricate puppet design is wowing Broadway audiences in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, will bring his acclaimed show Symphony Fantastique to off-Broadway's Here Arts Center for a 12-week run, from March 29-July 15, 2018. Twist's inspired creation, which first debuted 20 years ago, takes place in a 1,000-gallon water tank in which five unseen puppeteers swirl countless pieces of fabrics, feathers, flashlights, glitter and dyes in all shapes sizes. This engagement of Symphony Fantastique marks the first time the show has been performed to live piano accompaniment, set to be led by Christopher O’Riley. In addition to his genius vision for Charlie's oompa loompas, Twist's puppetry work has also been seen on Broadway in The Pee-wee Herman Show, The Addams Family and Oh, Hello.