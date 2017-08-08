Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Tony-Winning Stage Legend Barbara Cook
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 8, 2017
Barbara Cook
(Photo: Andrew Eccles)

The marquees of Broadway theaters in New York will be dimmed on August 9 at 7:45pm for one minute in memory of Tony-winning actress Barbara Cook, who died at age 89 on August 8. 

“Barbara Cook was an unforgettable talent with a voice that dazzled audiences and kept them coming back over her fifty-year career. With charisma, determination and perseverance she made a remarkable contribution to theater and inspired fans around the world,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. “She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues.”

On Broadway, Cook is known for originating the roles of Marian Paroo in The Music Man, Amalia Balash in She Loves Me, among many others. She also appeared in Broadway revues, concerts and specials including Sondheim on Sondheim, Barbara Cook's Broadway!, Mostly Sondheim and Barbara Cook: A Concert for the Theatre. Her additional credits on Broadway include The Grass Harp, The Gay Life, Carousel, Oklahoma! and Flahooley.

In 1958 Cook won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for The Music Man. She received a second Tony Award nomination in 2010 for Sondheim on Sondheim and was the recipient of many honors including the Theatre World Award and the Grammy Award.

