Manhattan Theatre Club to Pay Tribute to Prince of Broadway Inspiration Hal Prince at Fall Benefit

Manhattan Theatre Club will tip its hat to 21-time Tony winner Hal Prince at its annual fall benefit, set to take place on October 23 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Prince is the basis for MTC's new musical revue Prince of Broadway.



Prince of Broadway celebrates Prince's unparalleled career in the musical theater. Co-directed by Prince, the show is currently in previews at the Friedman Theatre. Highlighting the musicals directed and produced by the stage great in his tenure on the Great White Way, the show features songs from shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Company, as well as biographical material. Prince of Broadway opens on August 24.



Manhattan Theatre Club's gala will support MTC’s mission as a leading nonprofit theater company offering contemporary plays on and off-Broadway, nurturing new talent through the company's artistic development program and developing the next generation of theatergoers and theatermakers through their esteemed education program.



Along with Prince's Tony wins, he is the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor and a National Medal of the Arts from President Clinton for a career in which "he changed the nature of the American musical." In addition to Prince of Broadway, Prince also directed MTC's LoveMusik in 2007 and served on MTC's board of directors from 2006-2013.