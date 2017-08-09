Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hal Prince
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Manhattan Theatre Club to Pay Tribute to Prince of Broadway Inspiration Hal Prince at Fall Benefit
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 9, 2017

Manhattan Theatre Club will tip its hat to 21-time Tony winner Hal Prince at its annual fall benefit, set to take place on October 23 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Prince is the basis for MTC's new musical revue Prince of Broadway.

Prince of Broadway celebrates Prince's unparalleled career in the musical theater. Co-directed by Prince, the show is currently in previews at the Friedman Theatre. Highlighting the musicals directed and produced by the stage great in his tenure on the Great White Way, the show features songs from shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Company, as well as biographical material. Prince of Broadway opens on August 24.

Manhattan Theatre Club's gala will support MTC’s mission as a leading nonprofit theater company offering contemporary plays on and off-Broadway, nurturing new talent through the company's artistic development program and developing the next generation of theatergoers and theatermakers through their esteemed education program.

Along with Prince's Tony wins, he is the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor and a National Medal of the Arts from President Clinton for a career in which "he changed the nature of the American musical." In addition to Prince of Broadway, Prince also directed MTC's LoveMusik in 2007 and served on MTC's board of directors from 2006-2013.

Prince of Broadway

A new musical that celebrates legendary director Harold Prince's 60-year career.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Lea Salonga, Alex Newell & More Join Once on This Island
  2. Live TV Musical Presentation of Jonathan Larson's Rent Will Air in 2018
  3. Barbara Cook, Luminous Soprano & Original Music Man Star, Dies at 89
  4. A Christmas Story Live Musical Sets Date; Maya Rudolph to Take on Lead Role
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Broadway Roles Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Should Play

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats The Book of Mormon Chicago A Bronx Tale Kinky Boots Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps