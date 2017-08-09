Broadway BUZZ

It's Official! Bruce Springsteen Will Play Concert Engagement on the Great White Way
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 9, 2017
Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

As previously speculated, hit recording artist Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Performances will begin on October 3, with an official opening set for October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26.

"I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible," said Springsteen. "My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value."

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Kennedy Center Honor.

