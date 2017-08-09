Broadway BUZZ

Stage Adaptation of Best-Selling Horror Novel The Exorcist to Make West End Debut
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 9, 2017
Artwork for the London production of "The Exorcist"
(Photo: The Corner Shop PR)

John Pielmeier's long-gestating stage version of William Peter Blatty’s iconic horror novel The Exorcist is headed to London. Sean Mathias will direct the play at the Phoenix Theatre for a run from October 20, 2017 to March 10, 2018.

The Exorcist follows a mother who seeks the help of two priests to save her daughter, who is possessed by a mysterious entity. William Friedkin’s 1973 film adaptation, widely considered the scariest movie of all time, won two Academy Awards and went on to become one of the top ten highest-grossing films ever.

London's mounting of The Exorcist is designed by Anna Fleischle with lighting by Tim Mitchell, composition and sound design by Adam Cork and illusion work is by Ben Hart. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Pielmeier's stage adaptation of The Exorcist first appeared at L.A.'s Geffen Playhouse in a 2012 production starring Brooke Shields and Richard Chamberlain, directed by Tony winner John Doyle. A Broadway run was speculated but never surfaced.

