Muriel's Wedding Musical Finds a Best Friend for Its Bride-to-Be in Actress Madeleine Jones

Madeleine Jones will take on the role of Rhonda in the upcoming Sydney, Australia world premiere of the musical Muriel's Wedding, based on the 1994 film. The previously announced show will begin previews at the Roslyn Packer Theatre on November 6 with an opening night set for November 18. The musical will run through January 27, 2018.



Jones steps into the shoes of the film's star Rachel Griffiths, as Rhonda, Muriel's best friend. Joining Jones is the previously announced Maggie McKenna as Muriel, with Justine Clarke as Betty, with Briallen Clarke as Joanie, Michael Whalley as Perry, Connor Sweeney as Malcolm, Helen Dallimore as Deidre Chambers, Aaron Tsindos as Chook, Christie Whelan Browne as Tania Degano, Ben Bennett as Brice Nobes, Stephen Madsen as Alexander Shkuratov, Josh Quong Tart as Ken, with Manon Gunderson Briggs, Laura Murphy, Sheridan Harbridge, Mark Hill, Annie Aitken, Kaeng Chan, Tony Cogin, Adrian Li Donni and Kenneth Moraleda.



Muriel's Wedding focuses on Muriel Heslop (McKenna), who is stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit. Muriel is obsessed with the music of ABBA and dreaming of a fairytale wedding—the white dress, the church, the attention. Unfortunately, there’s one thing missing: a groom. Leaving small-town life, her long-suffering mother and bullying father behind, she follows her dreams to Sydney with new best friend Rhonda (Jones). There she ends up with everything she ever wanted—a man, a fortune and a gazillion Twitter followers. That’s when things start to go really wrong.