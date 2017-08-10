Too Good to Be True! Jersey Boys Will Return to New York in Open Run at New World Stages

My boyfriend's back! The hit jukebox musical Jersey Boys, which concluded its 11-plus-year Broadway run in January, will return to New York City, beginning an open run at off-Broadway's New World Stages in November. Exact dates for the mounting will be announced.



"Like the man says (the man, being Frankie Valli), 'Family is everything,'" co-book writer Rick Elice told Broadway.com. "Jersey Boys is that kind of show, the kind that lightens your load and brings you home. It's great to be back!"



Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the show has a book by Elice and Marshall Brickman and features hit songs including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”



Jersey Boys opened on Broadway in 2005 and took home four 2006 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The original production featured a star-in-the-making performance by John Lloyd Young as Frankie Valli (who netted a slew of awards, including the Tony) along with a Tony-winning turn from Christian Hoff as Tommy DeVito, with Daniel Reichard as Bob Gaudio and J. Robert Spencer as Nick Massi. Casting for off-Broadway's Jersey Boys will be announced at a later date.



The off-Broadway mounting of Jersey Boys will feature work from the full Broadway design team, including Howell Binkley's Tony-winning lighting design, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projection design by Michael Clark.



Gear up for the New York return of Jersey Boys with these Broadway show clips.



