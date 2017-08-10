Broadway BUZZ

Watch Michael Moore Give His State of the Union in The Terms of My Surrender
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 10, 2017

Show clips of The Terms of My Surrender, starring Michael Moore.

Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist Michael Moore brings his new solo play to Broadway.
