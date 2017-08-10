Here's Your First Look at Julie White, Stephen McKinley Henderson & Erin Wilhelmi in A Doll's House, Part 2

A Doll's House, Part 2 welcomed Tony winner Julie White, Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson and Broadway vet Erin Wilhelmi to the Helmer household on July 25. The trio of talents joins Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell in Lucas Hnath's searing, hilarious play about Nora's return to her husband Torvald (Henderson) and family after 15 years of independence. Here's a first look at the powerhouse cast. Peek the pics, and then catch the production at the John Golden Theatre!