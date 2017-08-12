Broadway BUZZ

Simple Joys! Tony Winner Patina Miller & Husband David Mars Welcome Baby Girl
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 12, 2017
Patina Miller & David Mars
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

What a way to spread a little sunshine! Pippin Tony winner Patina Miller and her husband, David Mars, welcomed their first child, daughter Emerson Harper, on August 9 at 12:50am in NYC, according to People. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. Miller and Mars were married in 2014.

In addition to Miller's Tony victory as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin, she originated the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the 2011 Broadway musical adaptation of Sister Act, earning a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. Miller sang out as Dionne in the 2008 Shakespeare in the Park production of Hair and was seen in the off-Broadway musical Romantic Poetry. Her current gig is as press coordinator Daisy Grant on the CBS series Madam Secretary.

Many congrats to Miller and Mars on the new addition!

