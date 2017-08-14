The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 National Tours You're Most Excited to See in a City Near You

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! The season of national tour kick-offs all across America is upon us, so we asked you which one you're most excited to see in your town (or, if you live in New York City, which one you'd like to hit the road to catch). Your top 10 picks were revolutionary, delicious and colorful. Check them out below, and then catch your picks live at a theater near you!
10. Escape to Margaritaville
9. The Humans
8. On Your Feet!
7. Love Never Dies
6. School of Rock
5. Aladdin
4. Les Misérables
3. The Color Purple
2. Waitress
1. Hamilton
