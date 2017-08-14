Revivals of A.R. Gurney's Later Life & Steven Dietz's Lonely Planet Set for Off-Broadway's Keen Company

New productions of late playwright A.R. Gurney's 1993 work Later Life and Steven Dietz's 1994 play Lonely Planet will make up the 2017-2018 season of off-Broadway's Keen Company, Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced today.



Lonely Planet, written by Dietz and directed by Silverstein, will begin previews on October 3, open on October 19 and run through November 18, 2017 at the Clurman Theatre at Theatre Row.



Set in a small map store on the oldest street in an American city, Lonely Planet is an intimate portrait of two friends at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Shop owner Jody becomes increasingly fearful of the world outside and the dangers it poses, refusing to leave his shop. Meanwhile Carl, his spirited friend, begins filling the store with a variety of mysterious chairs.



Later Life, by iconic playwright Gurney, who passed away in June, will also be directed by Silverstein. Previews will begin on February 27, 2018, with an opening set for March 15. The run will conclude on April 14.



In Later Life, a middle-aged man and woman meet at a cocktail party and ponder beginning the relationship that eluded them 30 years ago. While the pair rediscover each other and themselves, a bevy of delightful guests rally behind them.



Casting and design teams for both productions will be announced at a later date.