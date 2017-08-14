New Musical Gettin' the Band Back Together to Play Broadway's Belasco Theatre in 2018

Broadway audiences had better get ready to rock out! The new musical Gettin' the Band Back Together is slated to open at the Belasco Theatre in the summer of 2018, with previews set to begin on July 19 and an opening night scheduled for August 13.



Directed by John Rando, Gettin' the Band Back Together features music and lyrics by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg.



Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed about being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind…proving it’s never too late to give your dreams one last shot.



The design for Gettin' the Band Back Together includes sets by Derek McLane and lighting by Ken Billington. Casting will be announced in the coming months.



Gettin' the Band Back Together first debuted in 2013 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse. The George Street production was led by Adam Monley, Jay Klaitz, Mitchell Jarvis and Manu Narayan.



The Belasco Theatre is currently home to Michael Moore's The Terms of My Surrender, which is slated to conclude its limited run on October 22.