Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Here's Your First Look at Prince of Broadway

Talk about Broadway royalty! Great White Way legend Harold Prince's Prince of Broadway celebrates his 60-year career of creating hits like The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Evita, Sweeney Todd and many more. The cast ruling the stage at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre is made up of Broadway greats, including Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Karen Ziemba, Michael Xavier, Tony Yazbeck, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham and Kaley Ann Voorhees. Take a look at pics from the dazzling production, which opens on August 24.