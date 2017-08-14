Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Here's Your First Look at Prince of Broadway
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 14, 2017
The cast of 'Prince of Broadway'
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

Talk about Broadway royalty! Great White Way legend Harold Prince's Prince of Broadway celebrates his 60-year career of creating hits like The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Evita, Sweeney Todd and many more. The cast ruling the stage at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre is made up of Broadway greats, including Chuck Cooper, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Karen Ziemba, Michael Xavier, Tony Yazbeck, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham and Kaley Ann Voorhees. Take a look at pics from the dazzling production, which opens on August 24.

View Photo Gallery

Prince of Broadway

A new musical that celebrates legendary director Harold Prince's 60-year career.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tickets Are Now On Sale for Disney's New Broadway Musical Frozen
  2. See Exclusive Photos of Aaron Tveit on Opening Night of Company at Barrington Stage
  3. Simple Joys! Tony Winner Patina Miller & Husband David Mars Welcome Baby Girl
  4. Right This Way! See Bandstand Frontman Corey Cott Receive His Sardi's Portrait
  5. Royal Obsession! Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Takes the Throne

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Kinky Boots Chicago Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps