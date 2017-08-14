Odds & Ends: Watch Broadway's Josh Young Take on an Iconic Role in Ragtime & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Watch Broadway's Josh Young Take on an Iconic Role in Ragtime

Tony nominee Josh Young is currently taking the stage of Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse in Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's moving musical Ragtime! Young appears as the trailblazing Tateh alongside Darnell Abraham as Coalhouse, Lindsay Roberts as Sarah, Kirsten Scott as Mother, Jami LaVerdiere as Father, Julian Decker as Younger Brother, Carly Hueston Amburn as Evelyn Nesbit and Klea Blackhurst as Emma Goldman. We're super excited to share video footage of the production directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn. Performances run through August 26, so head on out to Ogunquit to see these talented stars live!







Frenchie Davis to Star in L.A.'s Ain't Misbehavin'

Broadway alum Frenchie Davis will lead the ensemble company of La Mirada Theatre's upcoming production of Ain't Misbehavin'! Ken Page, an original company member of the original 1978 Broadway production, is slated to direct the mounting at the California theater from September 15 through October 8. The cast will also include Thomas Hobson, Boise Holmes, Amber Liekhus and Natalie Wachen. Ain't Misbehavin' was conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz and features music the music Thomas "Fats" Waller.



Comedy Legend Joe Bologna Passes Away at 82

Joe Bologna, the writer and actor whose collaborations with wife Renee Taylor lit up stage and screen, died at age 82 on August 13, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bologna first took the Broadway stage with Lovers and Other Strangers (1968) and followed up that appearance with It Had to Be You (1982) and If You Ever Leave Me...I'm Going with You! (2001) His off-Broadway collaboration with Taylor, Bermuda Avenue Triangle, debuted in 1997. Bologna is survived by Taylor, a comedy icon in her own right.



Lesli Margherita & More to Sing Broadway's Sugar at Feinstein's/54 Below

A slew of stage stars will sing the score of the 1973 musical Sugar as part of the "54 Sings" series at Feinstein's/54 Below! Lesli Margherita, Tony Sheldon, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Matt Hetherington, Jim Brochu and Lawrence Merritt are among the talents set to present the show on September 5 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Robert W. Schneider will direct the presentation featuring Jule Styne and Bob Merrill's lively score. Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar chronicles the crazy lives of two Prohibition Era musicians who witness a gang slaying. The original production played 505 performances at the Majestic Theatre.