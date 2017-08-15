Laura Bell Bundy, Leslie Kritzer, Michael McGrath & Michael Mastro to Lead World Premiere Musical The Honeymooners

Legally Blonde Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy will return to the stage as Trixie Norton alongside Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer as Alice Kramden in the new musical The Honeymooners! Tony winner Michael McGrath will play Ralph Kramden with Michael Mastro as Ed Norton in the show that will run from September 28 through October 29 at Millburn, New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse.



Based on the iconic CBS television series, The Honeymooners features a book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner and lyrics by Peter Mills. This world premiere musical features direction by Tony winner John Rando and choreography by Emmy winner Joshua Bergasse with musical direction and vocal arrangements by Remy Kurs.



In addition to Bundy, Kritzer, McGrath and Mastro, the cast of The Honeymooners will also include Lewis Cleale as Bryce Bennett, Lewis J. Stadlen as Old Man Faciamatta and David Wohl as Allen Upshaw.



In The Honeymooners, Ralph Kramden (McGrath) and his buddy Ed Norton (Mastro) are back and still shooting for the moon. After shocking their wives (Kritzer and Bundy) by winning a high-profile jingle contest, they are catapulted out of Brooklyn and into the cutthroat world of Madison Avenue advertising, where they discover that their quest for the American Dream might cost them their friendship.



The ensemble of The Honeymooners will feature Holly Ann Butler, Chris Dwan, Hannah Florence, Tessa Grady, Stacey Todd Holt, Ryan Kasprzak, Drew King, Eloise Kropp, Harris Milgrim, Justin Prescott, Lance Roberts, Jeffrey Schecter, Britton Smith, Alison Solomon, Michael Walters and Kevin Worley.



The production team includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Kai Harada and orchestrations by Doug Besterman.