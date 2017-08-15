Broadway BUZZ

Ben Platt
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Tony Winner Ben Platt Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 15, 2017

Ben Platt, whose moving performance in Dear Evan Hansen is making audiences weep nightly at the Music Box Theatre, will bid farewell to show's title role on November 19. A replacement for Platt will be announced at later date.

Platt took home a slew of awards for his turn in the new musical, including the Tony Award and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award. Platt made his Broadway debut in The Book of Mormon.

In addition to Platt, the current cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes fellow Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, with Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Mike Faist, Laura Dreyfuss, Kristolyn Lloyd and Will Roland. The Tony-winning Best Musical features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson and a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Dear Evan Hansen

The New York premiere of Pasek and Paul's new musical.
