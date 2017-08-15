Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hairspray Is Timeless to Us! Watch This Rare Rehearsal Video to Celebrate the Show's 15th Birthday
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 15, 2017
Marissa Jaret Winokur & Harvey Fierstein in "Hairspray"
(Photo: Paul Kolnik)

On August 15, 2002, a Broadway's big-hearted (and big-haired) Hairspray danced into our hearts. That opening night marked a long journey for the stage adaptation of John Waters' endearingly quirky 1988 cult movie: it went on to win six Tony Awards, pack in crowds for seven years on Broadway and have a highly successful national tour and even a live TV broadcast. Fifteen years ago, Broadway.com attended a press presentation showcasing the then brand new show and its stars, including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa, Matthew Morrison and more. Travel back in time to catch the nicest kids in town before they were a Broadway sensation as we celebrate 15 years of Hairspray in the world.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tickets Are Now On Sale for Disney's New Broadway Musical Frozen
  2. Harold Prince 'Determined' to Bring Evita Back to Broadway
  3. See Exclusive Photos of Aaron Tveit on Opening Night of Company at Barrington Stage
  4. New Musical Gettin' the Band Back Together to Play Broadway's Belasco Theatre
  5. Broadway Grosses: On the Heels of Closing Notice, Audiences Rush to See The Great Comet

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Kinky Boots Chicago Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps