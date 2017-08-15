Hairspray Is Timeless to Us! Watch This Rare Rehearsal Video to Celebrate the Show's 15th Birthday

On August 15, 2002, a Broadway's big-hearted (and big-haired) Hairspray danced into our hearts. That opening night marked a long journey for the stage adaptation of John Waters' endearingly quirky 1988 cult movie: it went on to win six Tony Awards, pack in crowds for seven years on Broadway and have a highly successful national tour and even a live TV broadcast. Fifteen years ago, Broadway.com attended a press presentation showcasing the then brand new show and its stars, including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Dick Latessa, Matthew Morrison and more. Travel back in time to catch the nicest kids in town before they were a Broadway sensation as we celebrate 15 years of Hairspray in the world.