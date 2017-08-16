Broadway BUZZ

Tom Hollander in "Travesties"
(Photo: Johan Persson)
Tom Hollander to Reprise Acclaimed Turn in Tom Stoppard's Travesties on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 16, 2017

Tom Hollander is set to star in Tom Stoppard's stirring drama Travesties at the American Airlines Theatre in 2018. Hollander is reprising his role as Henry Carr from an earlier production at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and in the West End. Patrick Marber directs the first-ever Broadway revival, which is set to begin previews on March 29 and open on April 24.

Travesties focuses on the elderly Carr (Hollander), who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during World War I. The play follows his interactions with Tristan Tzara during the rise of Dada, James Joyce while he was writing Ulysses and Lenin leading toward the Russian Revolution.

Travesties first played Broadway in 1976 in a production directed by Peter Wood and featuring a Tony Award-winning performance by John Wood in the role of Carr.

The full cast and creative team for Travesties will be announced at a later date. This new production will play a limited engagement through June 17.

