Eight Reasons We're Thrillified Wicked Is Becoming the Eighth Longest-Running Show on Broadway

Oh, what a celebration we’ll have today! Wicked becomes the eighth longest-running show on Broadway on August 16 with its 5,759th performance at the Gershwin Theatre. The musical is surpassing Mamma Mia!, and sorry, dancing queens, but we are rejoicifying with eight reasons we love this gravity-defying Broadway blockbuster.



8. The Original Cast Left a Handprint on Our Hearts



We'll always love Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth as the original Elphaba and Glinda. Their powerful voices live on in the cast recording (and the occasional welcome reunion) forever. The original Broadway cast also featured theater greats like Norbert Leo Butz, Joel Grey, Carole Shelley and Christopher Fitzgerald.



7. Elphaba Is One of the Greatest Roles Ever



Elphaba is one of the reasons people get obsessed with the Great White Green Way. So many amazing beltresses have defied gravity as the green girl: Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, Julia Murney, Mandy Gonzalez, Lindsay Mendez, Rachel Tucker and current star Jackie Burns, to name a few. Say it with us: ah ah ah ahhhh!



6. Hunks Love to Play Fiyero



Numerous hunks have filled those white pants! Leading men like Aaron Tveit, Andy Karl, Jonah Platt, Taye Diggs, Kyle Dean Massey, Richard H. Blake, Derek Klena and more have made audiences swoon as they've danced through life (and into Elphaba and Glinda's hearts) in Oz. Ashley Parker Angel is currently wowing in the role of Shiz's charming class crush.



5. Madame Morrible Has Been Played by Broadway Royalty



Tony winners Carole Shelley, Jayne Houdyshell, Judy Kaye and Rondi Reed, Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph, TV great Carol Kane and more—we would never be late for class if these ladies were ruling the halls at Shiz. Numerous Broadway greats have brought their own flair to the role of Madame Morrible. These Broadway divas could definitely give us a lesson in being fierce—both onstage and off.



4. We've Had Amazing Vloggers from Oz



We've had so many lovely Emerald City vloggers take us backstage and beyond: Lindsay Mendez's Fly Girl, Jonah Platt's Fiyero Time, Sheryl Lee Ralph's Call Me Madame, Kara Lindsay's Think Pink and Groundhog Day star Andy Karl's Oz Blog. There have been great behind-the-scenes moments at the Gershwin. This throwback video of Karl's quirky mega-mix is one of our faves.



3. Wicked Knows How to Celebrate!



Whether it's been, one, five, 10 or 14 (as it will be on October 30, 2017), Wicked, its company and alums know how to rejoicify. Broadway's brightest come out with bells on to celebrate bashes worthy of the Ozdust Ballroom. We loved attending the landmark 10-year anniversary in 2013. Why isn't Wicked Day a national holiday?



2. The Magic of Wicked's All-Star Creative Team Is Undeniable



Elphaba isn't the only one that can cast spells! Wicked continues to thrill as a result of Stephen Schwartz's unforgettable score, Eugene Lee's Tony-winning sets, Susan Hilferty's Tony-winning costumes and more! The show continues to stun audiences 13 years later. Watch Schwartz talk about the hit musical on Show People.



1. Wicked Has the Best Fans



With a whopping 31 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, Wicked fans are dedicated to celebrating this gorgeous show and sharing it with the world. We have to say it—Wicked is incredibly popular. Here's to fans old and new for making Wicked the eighth longest-running musical in Broadway history! Congratulotions!