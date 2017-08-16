Broadway BUZZ

Olivia Wilde & Michael Moore
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
See Stars Align as Michael Moore Attends Trump Protest After The Terms of My Surrender Performance
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 16, 2017

There are many ways actors unwind after a Broadway performance: their junk food of choice and a Netflix binge session, a healthy snack and a bath or a cocktail at Sardi's. For The Terms of My Surrender star Michael Moore, it's an invite to a Donald Trump protest. On August 15, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist invited the evening's audience to follow him to Trump Tower after the show to protest. Stars like Olivia Wilde, Marisa Tomei, Mark Ruffalo and more also gathered at the rally to display their resistance. Check out the photos from the protest!

The Terms of My Surrender

Oscar-winning filmmaker and activist Michael Moore brings his new solo play to Broadway.
