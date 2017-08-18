Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & Jelani Alladin
(Photo: Andrew Eccles)
Watch Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More Don Their Frozen Costumes for a Fantastical Photo Shoot
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 18, 2017

The Broadway-bound production of Frozen premiered at Denver's Center for the Performing Arts on August 17, and some lucky ticket holders were able to see the beloved Disney film unfold onstage for the first time. For those of us not letting go of the countdown to when we can catch the production on the Great White Way, we do have a peek inside. John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and Jelani Alladin don Tony winner Christopher Oram's costume designs for the production. We cannot take our eyes off of these lush, vibrant looks. Dream about the hot shot above, and check out the behind-the-scenes video of the fabulous photo shoot.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Ben Platt Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen
  2. Broadway's Once on This Island Finds Its Ti Moune
  3. Tickets Are Now On Sale for Disney's New Broadway Musical Frozen
  4. Groundhog Day Will Close on Broadway; Tour Announced
  5. Laura Bell Bundy & More to Lead World Premiere Musical The Honeymooners

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Kinky Boots Chicago Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps