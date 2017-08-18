Watch Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More Don Their Frozen Costumes for a Fantastical Photo Shoot

The Broadway-bound production of Frozen premiered at Denver's Center for the Performing Arts on August 17, and some lucky ticket holders were able to see the beloved Disney film unfold onstage for the first time. For those of us not letting go of the countdown to when we can catch the production on the Great White Way, we do have a peek inside. John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin and Jelani Alladin don Tony winner Christopher Oram's costume designs for the production. We cannot take our eyes off of these lush, vibrant looks. Dream about the hot shot above, and check out the behind-the-scenes video of the fabulous photo shoot.



