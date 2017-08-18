Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights to Honor Memory of Stuart Thompson
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 18, 2017
Stuart Thompson
(Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown)

Broadway marquees will dim their lights at approximately 6:45pm on August 22 to honor the memory of prolific producer and manager Stuart Thompson, who died on August 17.

Thompson brought over 70 shows to the Great White Way throughout his landmark career. He began his producing career with David Mamet’s The Old Neighborhood (1997) and went on to co-produce Art (1998), The Chairs (1998), Not About Nightingales (1999), The Play What I Wrote (2003), The Retreat From Moscow (2003), On Golden Pond (2005) and the three longest-running plays on Broadway of the last 25 years: The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (2000), Proof (2000) and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2014).

Thompson oversaw both his namesake company’s general management activities and produced shows including The Book of Mormon (2011) as executive producer for the U.S. companies and co-producer of the West End and Australian productions. Thompson's most recent credits include Sweat, Six Degrees of Separation and The Present.

Stuart Thompson Productions remains a producer on the Broadway-bound musical Mean Girls. Thompson's producer partner, Lorne Michaels, said, “A true gentleman and a joy to work with. He led Tina Fey and I through the process of developing our show. We look forward to presenting Mean Girls in both Washington, D.C. and New York to the high standard that Stuart has set for us.”

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Ben Platt Sets Final Performance Date in Dear Evan Hansen
  2. Broadway's Once on This Island Finds Its Ti Moune
  3. Tickets Are Now On Sale for Disney's New Broadway Musical Frozen
  4. Groundhog Day Will Close on Broadway; Tour Announced
  5. Laura Bell Bundy & More to Lead World Premiere Musical The Honeymooners

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Kinky Boots Chicago Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps