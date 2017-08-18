Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights to Honor Memory of Stuart Thompson

Broadway marquees will dim their lights at approximately 6:45pm on August 22 to honor the memory of prolific producer and manager Stuart Thompson, who died on August 17.



Thompson brought over 70 shows to the Great White Way throughout his landmark career. He began his producing career with David Mamet’s The Old Neighborhood (1997) and went on to co-produce Art (1998), The Chairs (1998), Not About Nightingales (1999), The Play What I Wrote (2003), The Retreat From Moscow (2003), On Golden Pond (2005) and the three longest-running plays on Broadway of the last 25 years: The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (2000), Proof (2000) and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2014).



Thompson oversaw both his namesake company’s general management activities and produced shows including The Book of Mormon (2011) as executive producer for the U.S. companies and co-producer of the West End and Australian productions. Thompson's most recent credits include Sweat, Six Degrees of Separation and The Present.



Stuart Thompson Productions remains a producer on the Broadway-bound musical Mean Girls. Thompson's producer partner, Lorne Michaels, said, “A true gentleman and a joy to work with. He led Tina Fey and I through the process of developing our show. We look forward to presenting Mean Girls in both Washington, D.C. and New York to the high standard that Stuart has set for us.”