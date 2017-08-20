Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Denzel Washington Will Return to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, Directed by George C. Wolfe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 20, 2017
Denzel Washington
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington will headline a Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh, set to play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2018. Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the production set to begin previews on March 22 and open on April 26. The Iceman Cometh will play a 14-week limited engagement.

Washington will play the central role of Hickey, a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past. This production of O'Neill's 1946 epic work will be its fourth Broadway revival. It was last seen on the Great White Way in 1999.

Denzel Washington is a Tony winner for Fences who was last seen on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun. His other Broadway appearances have included turns in Checkmates and Julius Caesar. Washington is an Oscar winner for Glory and Training Day.

George C. Wolfe is the legendary director/producer whose extensive résumé includes five Tony Award wins. He has directed such Broadway productions as Angels in America; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk; Caroline, or Change; The Normal Heart and most recently Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

Additional casting and creative team for The Iceman Cometh will be announced at a later date. The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is the current home of Bandstand, which will conclude its Broadway run on September 17.

The Iceman Cometh

Denzel Washington stars in the Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Denzel Washington Will Return to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh
  2. Watch Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More Don Their Frozen Costumes for a Fantastical Photo Shoot
  3. Julie White on Shattering Glass Ceilings in A Doll’s House, Part 2, Unexpected Tony Award Perks & More
  4. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  5. Broadway Grosses: On Your Feet! Goes Out on Top in Final Conga at the Marquis Theatre

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Frozen Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps