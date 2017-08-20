Denzel Washington Will Return to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh, Directed by George C. Wolfe

Tony and Oscar winner Denzel Washington will headline a Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh, set to play the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in 2018. Tony winner George C. Wolfe will direct the production set to begin previews on March 22 and open on April 26. The Iceman Cometh will play a 14-week limited engagement.



Washington will play the central role of Hickey, a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past. This production of O'Neill's 1946 epic work will be its fourth Broadway revival. It was last seen on the Great White Way in 1999.



Denzel Washington is a Tony winner for Fences who was last seen on Broadway in A Raisin in the Sun. His other Broadway appearances have included turns in Checkmates and Julius Caesar. Washington is an Oscar winner for Glory and Training Day.



George C. Wolfe is the legendary director/producer whose extensive résumé includes five Tony Award wins. He has directed such Broadway productions as Angels in America; Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk; Caroline, or Change; The Normal Heart and most recently Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.



Additional casting and creative team for The Iceman Cometh will be announced at a later date. The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre is the current home of Bandstand, which will conclude its Broadway run on September 17.