London's Menier Chocolate Factory to Stage Revival of Barnum, Directed by Broadway's Gordon Greenberg

London's Menier Chocolate Factory has announced a revival of the Tony-nominated musical Barnum. Directed by Broadway's Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn), the production will begin previews on November 25, open on December 5 and run through March 3, 2018.



Barnum tells the story of P.T. Barnum, the "Greatest Showman on Earth," who combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Michael Stewart and book by Mark Bramble, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1980. Casting will be announced at a later date.



The Menier's revival of Barnum could mean good things for West End and Broadway audiences, as a slew of shows, including revivals of Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and The Color Purple, transferred from the small venue to the West End and then to the Great White Way.