Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

London's Menier Chocolate Factory to Stage Revival of Barnum, Directed by Broadway's Gordon Greenberg
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 21, 2017
Gordon Greenberg
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

London's Menier Chocolate Factory has announced a revival of the Tony-nominated musical Barnum. Directed by Broadway's Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn), the production will begin previews on November 25, open on December 5 and run through March 3, 2018.

Barnum tells the story of P.T. Barnum, the "Greatest Showman on Earth," who combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell “humbug” to cheering crowds. With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Michael Stewart and book by Mark Bramble, the musical premiered on Broadway in 1980. Casting will be announced at a later date. 

The Menier's revival of Barnum could mean good things for West End and Broadway audiences, as a slew of shows, including revivals of Sunday in the Park with George, A Little Night Music, La Cage aux Folles and The Color Purple, transferred from the small venue to the West End and then to the Great White Way.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Denzel Washington Will Return to Broadway in The Iceman Cometh
  2. Watch Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More Don Their Frozen Costumes for a Fantastical Photo Shoot
  3. Julie White on Shattering Glass Ceilings in A Doll’s House, Part 2, Unexpected Tony Award Perks & More
  4. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
  5. Broadway Grosses: On Your Feet! Goes Out on Top in Final Conga at the Marquis Theatre

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Frozen Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock—The Musical Cats Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Get Apps