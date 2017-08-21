Aimee Carerro to Join Jason Alexander & More in John Patrick Shanley's The Portuguese Kid

The world premiere play The Portuguese Kid, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, has added Aimee Carerro to the cast! The production that is set to run at New York City Center—Stage I will begin previews on September 19 ahead of an October 24 opening night.



Carerro will play the role of Patty alongside the previously announced Jason Alexander as Barry Dragonetti, Sherie Rene Scott as Atalanta, Mary Testa as Mrs. Dragonetti and Pico Alexander as Freddie.



Set in Providence, Rhode Island, The Portuguese Kid focuses on the habitually widowed Atalanta (Scott), who pays a visit to her second-rate lawyer Barry Dragonetti (Alexander). Intending to settle her late husband's affairs, the larger-than-life Greek tightwad quickly becomes a nightmare for her cheesy, self-aggrandizing attorney. Add Barry's impossible Croatian mother (Testa), a dash of current politics and a couple of opportunistic young lovers, and you have in hand a recipe for comic combustion.



The creative team for The Portuguese Kid includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), William Ivey Long (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design) and Obadiah Eaves (original music and sound design).



Carrero appeared was seen off-Broadway in What Rhymes with America. She currently stars on the Freeform comedy Young & Hungry and voices the title role of animated hit show Elena of Avalor. Her recent TV credits include recurring roles on NBC’s Blindspot and FX’s The Americans, with film roles in Lionsgate’s The Last Witch Hunter and Fox’s The Devil’s Due.