Broadway Grosses: On Your Feet! Goes Out on Top in Final Conga at the Marquis Theatre

Broadway audiences had no regrets this past week as they rushed to the Marquis Theatre to experience one last conga down the aisle before musical favorite On Your Feet! played its final performance. The show played to 90% full houses and grossed $1,207,439, both increases from the prior week of reports from the Broadway League. By conclusion of the show's run, the cast of the Gloria and Emilio Estefan bio-musical had danced Sergio Trujillo's energetic choreography for 746 performances. If you weren't one of the lucky audience members to catch the show's lively moves on Broadway, there's good news: On Your Feet! is coming to a town near you, kicking off an 80-week tour beginning in September.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 20:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,969,573.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,205,028.15)
3. The Lion King ($2,147,648.00)
4. Wicked ($1,792,574.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,715,018.96)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($322,085.75)
4. Prince of Broadway ($303,964.50)
3. 1984 ($281,481.08)
2. Marvin's Room ($193,030.01)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 ($192,023.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.06%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Come From Away (101.70%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.28%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.12%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (69.01%)
4. Marvin's Room (66.08%)
3. 1984 (60.44%)
2. Miss Saigon (60.43%)
1. A Doll's House, Part 2 (58.27%)
