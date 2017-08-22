Watch Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Deliver Little Shop of Horrors Perfection with 'Suddenly Seymour'

The world united as never before in anticipation of the August 21 solar eclipse. But you might say that Broadway geeks came together in their own way, with super fun references to the "total eclipse of the sun" that spawns the blood-craving Audrey II at the center of Little Shop of Horrors. Pop star and Broadway veteran Ariana Grande got in on the fun after the big event with Seth MacFarlane, taking part in a new edition of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. The pair sang out, offering up the sweet sounds of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's showstopping eleven-o'clock number "Suddenly Seymour." Even with a few slip-ups along the way, this duo wasn't fazed. "That's what comes of being a theater person," said Grande. "You stay in it."



