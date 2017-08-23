John Leguizamo Will School Broadway Audiences in Latin History for Morons

Tony nominee John Leguizamo is returning to Broadway. His solo comedy Latin History for Morons, directed by Tony Taccone, will play Studio 54 beginning on October 19 with an opening set for November 15. The show will play a limited engagement through February 4, 2018.



Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son’s American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son’s school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.



Latin History for Morons will feature scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.



The Broadway premiere of Latin History for Morons follows engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (where Taccone is the artistic director). Leguizamo's prior Broadway solo shows include the Tony-nominated Freak (1998) and most recently Ghetto Klown (2011).