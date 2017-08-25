Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights to Honor Memory of Thomas Meehan
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 25, 2017
Thomas Meehan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway marquees will dim their lights at approximately 7:45pm on August 30 to honor the memory of Tony-winning book writer Thomas Meehan, who died on August 22.

"Thomas Meehan was a key collaborator on some of the most memorable productions in recent Broadway history. His work brought deeper meaning and complexity to well-known characters. Audiences all over the world will continue to be delighted and engaged with his stories and his words in years to come," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues."

Meehan won acclaim (and three Tony Awards) for his book collaborations for the hit musical comedies Annie, The Producers and Hairspray. Off-Broadway he wrote the librettos for Annie Warbucks and Death Takes a Holiday.

Additional Broadway projects on Meehan's extensive résumé included I Remember Mama (1979), Ain't Broadway Grand (1993), Young Frankenstein (2007), Cry-Baby (2008), Elf (2010), Chaplin (2012) and his final Broadway credit, Rocky (2014).

