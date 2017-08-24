Broadway BUZZ

They'll Be There for You! Friends Musical Parody Set for Off-Broadway Run at St. Luke's Theatre
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 24, 2017
Landon Zwick
(Photo: Richard Hillman PR)

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe are back! Friends! The Musical Parody, the unauthorized look at the hit TV show, will play an off-Broadway run at St. Luke's Theatre. Performances will begin on October 13 and continue through December 31.

Created by Bob and Tobly McSmith and featuring music by Assaf Gleizner, Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Paul Stancato directs and choreographs.

The six-member cast will include Landon Zwick as Ross, Seth Blum as Chandler, Lisa Graye as Monica, Katie Johantgen as Phoebe, Patricia Sabulis as Rachel and Alan Trinca as Joey.

