Victor Rasuk & Reg E. Cathey to Lead Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train at Signature
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 24, 2017
Victor Rasuk
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Casting has been announced for the new off-Broadway revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, set to play the Pershing Square Signature Center. The company will be led by Emmy winner Reg E. Cathey (House of Cards) and Victor Rasuk (How to Make It in America). Mark Brokaw directs the production that will begin previews on October 3 and open on October 23. Tickets are now on sale.

Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train follows Angel Cruz (Rasuk), a 30-year-old bicycle messenger awaiting trial for the death of the leader of a religious cult. Inside Rikers Island, a terrified Angel is befriended by a charismatic serial killer named Lucius Jenkins (Cathey). Lucius has found God and been born again, and now, Angel's life and the course of his trial will be changed forever. This is the first NYC production of this play since its debut in 2000.

Joining Cathey and Rasuk will be Erick Betancourt (Julius Caesar), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) and Stephanie DiMaggio (A Free Man of Color). Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train will play a limited run through November 12.

