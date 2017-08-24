Full Casting Announced for Return Engagement of Nia Vardalos' Tiny Beautiful Things at the Public Theater

Casting is complete for the Public Theater's encore run of Tiny Beautiful Things, Nia Vardalos' stage adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's acclaimed book. Vardalos and Natalie Woolams-Torres will reprise their performances from the 2016 run of the play.



They will be joined by new cast members Teddy Cañez (Toast), Ceci Fernandez (Twelfth Night), DeLance Minefee (Honky) and Hubert Point-Du Jour (Sojourners). Thomas Kail directs the work that will begin previews on September 12 and open on October 2.



Tiny Beautiful Things follows advice columnist Sugar (Vardalos) and the people who write letters to her. The play's initial engagement ran November 15 through December 31, 2016.



Tiny Beautiful Things features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jill BC Du Boff. The work will play a limited engagement through November 12.