In for a Great Adventure! Elizabeth McGovern & the Cast of Time and the Conways Meet the Press

J.B. Priestly's Time and the Conways is coming back to Broadway with Downton Abbey veteran Elizabeth McGovern as Mrs. Conway and Indecent's Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman at the helm. The entire company, including Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, Pitch Perfect fave Anna Camp, Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Matthew James Thomas, Charlotte Parry, Cara Ricketts, Alfredo Narciso, Anna Baryshnikov and Brooke Bloom, gathered together to meet the press on August 24. Performances begin at the American Airlines Theatre on September 14, with opening night scheduled for October 10. Take a look at the hot shots!







