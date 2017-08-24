Broadway BUZZ

The cast of Broadway's 'Time and the Conways'
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
In for a Great Adventure! Elizabeth McGovern & the Cast of Time and the Conways Meet the Press
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 24, 2017

J.B. Priestly's Time and the Conways is coming back to Broadway with Downton Abbey veteran Elizabeth McGovern as Mrs. Conway and Indecent's Tony-winning director Rebecca Taichman at the helm. The entire company, including Tony winner Gabriel Ebert, Pitch Perfect fave Anna Camp, Tony nominee Steven Boyer, Matthew James Thomas, Charlotte Parry, Cara Ricketts, Alfredo Narciso, Anna Baryshnikov and Brooke Bloom, gathered together to meet the press on August 24. Performances begin at the American Airlines Theatre on September 14, with opening night scheduled for October 10. Take a look at the hot shots!



Elizabeth McGovern strikes a pose.



Director Rebecca Taichman is all smiles.



We're so glad to have Gabriel Ebert back on the boards!



Matthew James Thomas, McGovern, Charlotte Parry, Cara Ricketts, Alfredo Narciso, Steven Boyer, Taichman, Ebert, Anna Baryshnikov, Brooke Bloom and Camp get together. Here's to the Conway clan's great adventure on Broadway!

Elizabeth McGovern stars in the Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's time-traveling play.
