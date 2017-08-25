Broadway BUZZ

Dance Your Way to Cinemas for the New Animated Film Leap!, Featuring Broadway Vet Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Cut to the Feeling'
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 25, 2017
A scene from "Leap!"
(Photo: The Weinstein Company)

We couldn't be more excited about Leap!, the new animated film featuring voicework and music by former Broadway Cinderella Carly Rae Jepsen! Kicking off in cinemas on August 25, Leap! follows an orphan girl (voiced by the adorable Elle Fanning) who dreams of becoming a ballerina and charts a journey to Paris to make her hopes a reality. Get a sneak peek at the charming new film in the trailer below, which also features Jepsen's hit tune "Cut to the Feeling," and plié on over to your nearby cinema to see the exciting new movie for yourself!

