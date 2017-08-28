Broadway BUZZ

Oh the Feeling! Cast Complete for National Tour of Tony-Winning Musical Jersey Boys
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Aug 28, 2017
Tommaso Antico, Corey Greenan, Jonny Wexler & Chris Stevens (clockwise from top left)

They'll be the big men in town, just you wait and see! Complete casting has been announced for the 2017–2018 North American tour of the Tony–, Grammy– and Olivier Award–winning musical Jersey Boys. The cast will be led by Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.

In addition to Antico, Greenan, Stevens and Wexler, the cast of the touring production includes Dianna Barger, Ben Bogen, Tristen Buettel, Sean Michael Burns, Jonathan Cable, Wade Dooley, Todd DuBail, Kevin Patrick Martin, Michelle Rombola and Kit Treece.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard…and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Directed by two-time Tony winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Oscar winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo. Jersey Boys is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

To find out when Jersey Boys is headed to your city, click here.

