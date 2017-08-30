Broadway BUZZ

Happy Birthday, William Ivey Long! The Designer Talks Taylor Swift & More Chicago Fashion Nods
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 30, 2017
William Ivey Long
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

All he cares about is love fashion! William Ivey Long celebrates his 70th birthday on August 30. The six-time Tony winner's style sensibilities are as on-trend as ever. Nine, Hairspray!, The Producers, Grey Gardens—he has lent his talents to a number of beloved musicals. In honor of Long's birthday, we are focusing on one of his sexiest projects to date: the Tony-winning revival of Broadway's Chicago. In a video series shared exclusively with Broadway.com, the design legend discusses Chicago's fashion influences (Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, to name a few), his fave fashion tips ("When in doubt, wear black and white. Or, even better, black and skin.") and more. "Every time I make a new look, I'm channeling the zeitgeists of the periods," Long says. "[Chicago] is timeless." Happy birthday to the fresh, classic, trendy, always timeless William Ivey Long!

Celeb Looks and the Chicago Influence


Chicago Fashion Tips


Chicago's Iconic Looks


Video content provided by Chicago

