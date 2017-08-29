Miles for Mary, New Work from Theater Troupe The Mad Ones, Set for Playwrights Horizons Run Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Miles for Mary, a new work by theater troupe The Mad Ones, will play a 2018 Playwrights Horizons run at the company's Peter Jay Sharp Theater. Lila Neugebauer will direct the off-Broadway production, which is set to begin previews on January 11 and open on January 22.



The 1988-set Miles for Mary follows the planning committee for Garrison High School’s ninth annual Miles for Mary Telethon. Across subcommittee sessions in the physical education teachers' lounge, the play presents an analog elegy to the camcorder 1980s, girls track and field and the consecrated American high school.



The entire original cast of Miles for Mary from a 2016 run at Brooklyn's Bushwick Starr will return for the Playwrights Horizons run, including Mad Ones company members Marc Bovino, Joe Curnutte, Michael Dalto, Stephanie Wright Thompson, Amy Staats and Stacey Yen.



Miles for Mary will feature set design by Amy Rubin, costume design by Asta Hostetter, lighting design by Mike Inwood and sound design by Stowe Nelson. Miles for Mary will play a limited engagement through February 4.



The Mad Ones is an NYC-based company which creates visceral, ensemble-driven, highly detailed theater that examines and illuminates American nostalgia.