Odds & Ends: Bebe Neuwirth to Pay Tribute to Ann Reinking, Beyonce Choreographer Tapped for Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill & More

Bebe Neuwirth, Joel Grey & More to Pay Tribute to Ann Reinking

A jazzy lineup of Fosse veterans will hat-tip Tony-winning Chicago choreographer Ann Reinking in Bright Lights Shining Stars, a gala for the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation. Reinking will serve as the guest of honor at the event taking place at NYU's Skirball Center on October 1 at 6:00pm. The evening's special gala performance will feature Reinking's Chicago co-stars Bebe Neuwirth and Joel Grey along with Chicago vets Charlotte d'Amboise and Amra-Faye Wright. Others set to pay tribute to Reinking include Valerie Pettiford, Dylis Croman and Patricia Birch, Brittany Pollack and Daniel of the New York City Ballet, along with original cast members of the Tony-winning musical Fosse.



Sam Shepard Tribute Set for NYC's La Mama

Off-Broadway company La Mama will honor the memory of late playwright/actor Sam Shepard with a memorial set for October 7 at 3:00pm at the Ellen Stewart Theatre. Shepard, known for his plays True West, Fool for Love and the Pulitzer-winning Buried Child, as well as his 1984 Oscar-nominated performance in The Right Stuff, died on July 27 at the age of 73.



Beyoncé Choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Tapped for Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill Musical

You oughta know...that the Alanis Morissette musical is just one degree away from Queen Bey. Olivier-winning choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who notably lent his talents to Beyoncé’s stirring 2017 Grammy performance, is set for the new musical Jagged Little Pill. The previously announced Alanis Morissette show is scheduled to make its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in spring 2018. Fingers crossed that Bey and Jay book their tickets for the same night as us!



Broadway's The Lion King Shines in Epic 360° Video

Company members of Broadway's long-running hit The Lion King teamed up in the rehearsal studio to show off Garth Fagan's Tony-winning choreography—from every angle! Put your fingers to your mouse and give a look at Disney's acclaimed show like you've never seen it before, then head on over to the Minskoff Theatre to see the magical sensation in person.



