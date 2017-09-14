Broadway BUZZ

The company of "Time and the Conways"
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Time and the Conways, with Elizabeth McGovern, Gabriel Ebert, Anna Camp & More, Begins Broadway Run
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 14, 2017

J.B. Priestley's 1938 play Time and the Conways returns to Broadway by way of the American Airlines Theatre on September 14, in a new production directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman. The revival, set to officially open on October 10, will play a limited engagement through November 26.

Time and the Conways takes place in 1919 Britain, where Mrs. Conway (Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during the lavish 21st birthday celebration of her daughter Kay (Charlotte Parry). The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family’s dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump 19 years into the future, and the Conways’ lives have transformed unimaginably.

In addition to McGovern and Parry, the cast features Tony winner Gabriel Ebert as Alan, Tony nominee Steven Boyer as Ernest, Anna Camp as Hazel and Matthew James Thomas as Robin. Completing the company are Anna Baryshnikov as Carol, Brooke Bloom as Madge, Alfredo Narciso as Gerald and Cara Ricketts as Joan.

The creative team for Time and the Conways will include Neil Patel (set design), Paloma Young (costume design), Christopher Akerlind (lighting design) and Matt Hubbs (sound design).

Time and the Conways

Elizabeth McGovern stars in the Broadway revival of J.B. Priestley's time-traveling play.
