Odds & Ends: Cynthia Erivo to Sing in New Film Bad Times at the El Royale, Lea Salonga to Pay Tribute to Ahrens & Flaherty & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Cynthia Erivo to Sing in New Film Gig

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will lead the cast of Drew Goddard's new thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Erivo will play an out-of-luck singer in the movie focused on a group of people at a Lake Tahoe hotel whose shady agendas collide. Erivo will be lending her exquisite singing voice to the film, so gear up for the magical sounds that only this Color Purple star can provide.



Once on This Island Star Lea Salonga to Pay Tribute to Ahrens & Flaherty

Lea Salonga, who is set to return to Broadway in the new revival of Once on This Island, will tip her hat to the show's songwriters, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, at the 2017 Primary Stages gala. Salonga, who will perform at the October 16 event at Tribeca 360º, will be joined by Liz Callaway, Quentin Earl Darrington, Terrence McNally, Margo Seibert and more singing tunes from Anastasia, Ragtime, Rocky and other Ahrens & Flaherty scores.



Rent Original Fredi Walker-Browne to Join Lilli Cooper & More in Starry Concerts

A slew of stars will come together for a pair of Rent concerts at Jonathan Larson's alma mater, the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center in Garden City, New York. Rent's original Joanne, Fredi Walker-Browne, will appear alongside Lilli Cooper, Felicia Boswell, Sydney James Harcourt, Danielle L. Greaves, Douglas Lyons, MJ Rodriguez and Mike Squillante in a look back at the 1996 Tony-winning musical. T. Oliver Reid will direct the performances set for September 16 at 7:00pm and September 17 at 2:00pm.



Hamilton Tony Winner Thomas Kail at Work on Fox Interactive Comedy Series

Thomas Kail, who took home a Tony Award for his work on the Broadway juggernaut Hamilton, is developing a new comedy series for Fox, according to Variety. The interactive series, titled Immediate Family, follows a real-life hero who is convinced he's the only one who can keep his family together. Kail will direct the series' pilot as well as serving as the show's exec producer.



Cherry Jones Joins Cast of New Film Boy Erased

Two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones is set to appear in the new drama Boy Erased, which will be led by Oscar nominee (and stage vet) Lucas Hedges along with Oscar winners Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. The movie follows Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman and Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith.