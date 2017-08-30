Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now on Sale for the 90th Annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 30, 2017

Tickets are now on sale for the 90th annual Christmas Spectacular Featuring The Radio City Rockettes.

The radiant Radio City Music Hall will be decked out for the season and the Rockettes shine like never before in a breathtaking new finale that transforms the theater into a glistening winter wonderland. The Rockettes modern snow choreography combined with crystalline costumes is inspired by the snowflakes swirling over the audience, in a whirling dance of their own. Share in the joy of this one-of-a-kind celebration for family, friends, and loved ones. Every moment is magic!

Performances will run from November 10, 2017 through January 1, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall.

There's no better place to be this holiday than 'Radio City Christmas Spectacular'!
