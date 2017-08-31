Samantha Massell & More to Star in Goodspeed's New Version of 1986 Musical Rags

Fiddler on the Roof veteran Samantha Massell is among the stars set to appear in Goodspeed Musicals' new production of the 1986 musical Rags, set to play the East Haddam, CT theater from October 6 through December 10. Rob Ruggiero directs and Parker Esse choreographs the mounting featuring David Thompson's new revision of Joseph Stein's book, with the original music of Charles Strouse and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.



In Rags, fresh from Ellis Island, a young mother and her son search for a new life and a sense of home as the 20th-century beckons. The streets of Manhattan’s Lower East Side may not be paved with gold, but they echo with the music of opportunity, optimism and hope.



Joining Massell as Rebecca Hershkowitz will be Sal Russo as Sean MacLaughlin, Mitch Greenberg as Jack Blumberg and David Harris as Max Bronfman. They will be joined by JD Daw, Ellie Fishman, Danny Lindgren, Sarah Solie, Catalina Gaglioti, David Hershkowitz and Giovanni DiGabriele.



The design team for Rags will include Michael Schweikardt (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), John Lasiter (lighting design) and Jay Hilton (sound design).