Betsy Wolfe & More Join Broadway Revival of Carousel; Will Play Imperial Theatre

Waitress star and Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe will play Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 Broadway revival of Carousel! The production will play the Imperial Theatre, recent home of Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. Previews of Carousel are slated to begin on February 28 with an opening set for April 12.



Also newly announced to join the cast are Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin. The previously announced revival will star Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Amar Ramasar as Jigger and Brittany Pollock as Louise.



The ensemble of Carousel will feature Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson and William Youmans. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.



The creative team of of Carousel will include Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations) and Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction).



Set in a small New England factory town, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker and the young woman who gives up everything for him.



In addition to her current leading performance as Jenna in Waitress, Betsy Wolfe has been seen on Broadway in Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, Everyday Rapture, 110 in the Shade and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (where she shared the stage with Carousel co-star and Waitress original Mueller). Wolfe's off-Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture and The Last Five Years.



Alexander Gemignani earned a Theatre World Award for his performance as John Hinckley in the 2004 Broadway revival of Assassins. His other Broadway credits include Chicago, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George and Violet. He earned a Drama League Award nomination for his turn in the off-Broadway musical Road Show.



Margaret Colin won a 1998 Theatre World Award for her performance in Jackie. She has also been seen on Broadway in A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, Old Acquaintance, Arcadia and The Columnist. Off-Broadway, Colin has appeared in Sight Unseen, Aristocrats, Psychopathia Sexualis, Defiance and Taking Care of Baby.